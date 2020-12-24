Advertisement

SV’s Wyatt Milum wins Stydahar Award

Given to top prep interior lineman in West Virginia
By Jim Treacy
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 12:03 PM EST|Updated: 16 hours ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Some awards are a no brainer as Spring Valley’s Wyatt Milum won the 2020 Stydahar Award. It goes to the state’s top interior lineman as voted on by the West Virginia Sports Writers Association. Milum is rated as the highest recruit in the Mountain State and he signed to play for West Virginia next fall.

In the close to 1,500 plays during his three years with the Timberwolves, Milum never allowed a sack and registered 198 knockdowns.

Last year, the honor was given to Milum’s future teammate & Fairmont Senior all-state offensive lineman, Zach Frazier.

He will be given the award in late May during the Victory Awards Dinner in Charleston.

