WVU adds Northeastern to schedule on Tuesday, Dec. 29

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - No. 7 West Virginia will host Northeastern on Tuesday, December 29 at 2 p.m.

The game will be broadcast on Big 12 Now/ESPN+.

The Huskies replace the Buffalo game which was canceled this week due to COVID-19 protocols within the UB program.

Northeastern out of the Colonial Athletic Conference is 1-4 with its sole win coming to UMass.

WVU (7-2) will look to bounce back from its 79-65 loss to No. 3 Kansas on Tuesday in their final game of 2020.

🚨Schedule Alert 🚨



We have found an opponent for Tuesday to replace Buffalo.



➡️https://t.co/a4SwJDDGkZ#HailWV pic.twitter.com/DYrxSWRyNg — WVU Men's Basketball (@WVUhoops) December 23, 2020

