WVU adds Northeastern to schedule on Tuesday, Dec. 29
Huskies replace Buffalo game which was canceled this week due to COVID-19 protocols
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 8:49 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - No. 7 West Virginia will host Northeastern on Tuesday, December 29 at 2 p.m.
The game will be broadcast on Big 12 Now/ESPN+.
The Huskies replace the Buffalo game which was canceled this week due to COVID-19 protocols within the UB program.
Northeastern out of the Colonial Athletic Conference is 1-4 with its sole win coming to UMass.
WVU (7-2) will look to bounce back from its 79-65 loss to No. 3 Kansas on Tuesday in their final game of 2020.
