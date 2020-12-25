Advertisement

Addae, Staley announce returns to WVU for extra year

Student-athletes were given extra year of eligibility by NCAA
Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 9:15 PM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The NCAA has granted an extra year of eligibility to all fall and winter student-athletes, and a pair of Mountaineers are taking advantage of that opportunity.

Redshirt senior safety Alonzo Addae and redshirt senior kicker Evan Staley both announced their intention to return for an extra year this week.

Addae was an All-Big 12 second team selection in his first playing season with the Mountaineers this year. He tallied 61 tackles, two interceptions and 5 pass breakups.

He played his first two years of college football at the University of New Hampshire.

Staley played in just six games in 2020 after suffering a season-ending injury against Kansas State.

He went 9-for-6 on field goal attempts this season with a long of 45.

