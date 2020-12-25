Christmas Snow in WV

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Yesterday’s rain turned to snow around 8 PM, and the snow came down through the night. Snow continued to fall in bursts through the morning, with some periods of light or no snow and some filled with wet, huge flakes. The snow is expected to let up later tonight, but the chilly temperatures do stay. We expect overnight lows to drop down to the low teens in the lowlands, bringing wind chill values in the single digits.

So far, we have seen about 3-6 inches measured across North Central West Virginia, but the snow is still coming down, and reports are still coming in. Some locations in Webster County have reported 6-8 inches, so our higher elevation locations certainly saw some higher snowfall values.

With all of the snow and ice on the roads, it is important to be extra careful on the roads. However, tomorrow is a great opportunity to head outside and build a snowman- the wet snow is ideal for construction. Enjoy this opportunity to spend time making memories with family as a long and tough year comes to a close. From the weather team at WDTV- Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays. Stay safe, stay warm, and stay positive.

