Health officials report 1,597 new cases of COVID-19, 20 additional deaths in W.Va.

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 1,597 new COVID-19 cases in the Mountain State Christmas Day.

It brings the total count to 78,836.

West Virginia has received 60,875 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. The state has administered 28,623 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

DHHR officials also reported 20 additional COVID-19 related deaths in the state Friday bringing the death count to 1,247.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 67-year old male from Marshall County, a 70-year old male from Barbour County, a 73-year old male from Preston County, a 78-year old female from Marion County, a 70-year old female from Hancock County, an 85-year old female from Hancock County, a 68-year old male from Cabell County, a 68-year old male from Kanawha County, a 77-year old female from Mason County, a 92-year old female from Boone County, an 84-year old male from Mineral County, an 87-year old female from Marion County, an 84-year old female from Hancock County, an 85-year old male from Kanawha County, an 86-year old female from Greenbrier County, a 63-year old female from Raleigh County, a 91-year old male from Berkeley County, a 51-year old male from Berkeley County, a 65-year old female from Berkeley County and an 86-year old female from Randolph County.

“As we celebrate this holiday, many West Virginians have lost loved ones, have loved ones who are sick, or may be sick themselves, while others are coping with separation from friends and family as we stay distanced,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Our hearts go out to those who have been affected by this pandemic and to those who may be experiencing increased anxiety or depression. Please check on your family or friends.”

DHHR officials said 23,860 cases are currently active.

According to data from DHHR, 702 patients are currently hospitalized. 181 patients are in ICU, and 77 patients are on ventilators.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (668), Berkeley (5,650), Boone (986), Braxton (253), Brooke (1,267), Cabell (4,828), Calhoun (121), Clay (243), Doddridge (227), Fayette (1,629), Gilmer (345), Grant (710), Greenbrier (1,294), Hampshire (907), Hancock (1,686), Hardy (699), Harrison (2,666), Jackson (1,073), Jefferson (2,190), Kanawha (8,193), Lewis (465), Lincoln (700), Logan (1,525), Marion (1,613), Marshall (1,848), Mason (949), McDowell (888), Mercer (2,486), Mineral (2,040), Mingo (1,325), Monongalia (4,989), Monroe (593), Morgan (587), Nicholas (599), Ohio (2,356), Pendleton (262), Pleasants (495), Pocahontas (336), Preston (1,523), Putnam (2,809), Raleigh (2,497), Randolph (1,055), Ritchie (310), Roane (277), Summers (387), Taylor (633), Tucker (302), Tyler (316), Upshur (805), Wayne (1,598), Webster (129), Wetzel (642), Wirt (197), Wood (4,576), Wyoming (1,089).

