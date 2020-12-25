Advertisement

Kevin Corriveau’s Evening Forecast | December 25, 2020

Dangerous holiday storm hits the state and continues into Christmas
By Kevin Corriveau
Published: Dec. 25, 2020 at 5:28 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Merry Christmas Everyone! I hope you were able to enjoy the snow and stay warm as well. It was definitely a cold one out there for most of us with temperatures dropping down into the teens. The winds made it feel even colder than that. Across our region we had anywhere from 2-7″ of snow, and there still might be a few more flurries out there this evening, but really nothing to add to the accumulation. As we go into the weekend, we will see some improvement. Saturday and Sunday both look like they will be partly cloudy days and the temperatures are on the rise for both days with Sunday reaching a high of 47. For next week it looks to be a mostly wet week with possibly the exception of Tuesday. New Year’s Eve will be looking warmer, but again, there is that change of a mostly rainy day to end the year.

Tonight: Chance of snow showers. Lows: 11

Saturday: Partly cloudy and a little warmer. High: 29

Sunday: Nice day with sun and warmer. High: 47

Monday: Chance of snow showers early morning, then mostly cloudy. High: 44

