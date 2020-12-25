One person transported to UHC after single-vehicle crash in Clarksburg
Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 8:53 PM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - One person was transported to UHC after a car accident in Clarksburg on Christmas Eve.
According to Harrison County 911 officials, it was a single vehicle accident.
It happened at the intersection of Marshall Street and Spring Avenue in Clarksburg.
The 911 call came in around 7:20 PM Thursday Night.
Clarksburg Police are investigating.
