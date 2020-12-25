Advertisement

One person transported to UHC after single-vehicle crash in Clarksburg

File image
File image(Gray Media)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 8:53 PM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - One person was transported to UHC after a car accident in Clarksburg on Christmas Eve.

According to Harrison County 911 officials, it was a single vehicle accident.

It happened at the intersection of Marshall Street and Spring Avenue in Clarksburg.

The 911 call came in around 7:20 PM Thursday Night.

Clarksburg Police are investigating.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

For Christmas this year, Andrea Ellis did the bulk of her shopping online. One package came...
Woman finds used COVID-19 test swab in her package
In this Nov. 26, 2020, photo, President Donald Trump speaks with reporters after participating...
Republicans block $2,000 virus stimulus checks despite Trump demand
Coronavirus
Health officials report 1,303 new cases of COVID-19, 34 additional deaths in W.Va.
NORAD's Santa Tracker annually shows where St. Nick is in his travels. The website also has...
NORAD Tracks Santa for the 65th year
Philippi VFD is selling the decals for $10 each.
Philippi Volunteer Fire Department sells decals to support injured firefighter

Latest News

One-on-One interview with Senator Joe Manchin
Manchin Interview
Senator Joe Manchin sits down with 5 News to discuss vaccine, the VA and stimulus checks
Kevin Corriveau
Welcome to the weather team Kevin Corriveau!
Manchin Interview
Manchin Interview