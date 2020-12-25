One person transported to UHC after single-vehicle crash in Clarksburg

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - One person was transported to UHC after a car accident in Clarksburg on Christmas Eve.

According to Harrison County 911 officials, it was a single vehicle accident.

It happened at the intersection of Marshall Street and Spring Avenue in Clarksburg.

The 911 call came in around 7:20 PM Thursday Night.

Clarksburg Police are investigating.

