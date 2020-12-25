Advertisement

Staten returns to WVU Hoops as graduate assistant

WVU guard (2012-15)
Juwan Staten
Juwan Staten(wdtv)
Published: Dec. 25, 2020 at 4:44 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Former Mountaineer point guard Juwan Staten has returned to Morgantown as a graduate assistant for the 7th ranked Mountaineers.

He is pursuing his masters in sports management as well.

Staten played for WVU from 2012-15 and was a first team All-Big 12 and All-Defensive team selection. Since then, he has played professional basketball in the G League and overseas.

However, this hoops season he decided to transition into a coaching role for WVU, helping groom and mentor a young Mountaineer backcourt as well as learn from one the NCAA’s all-time winningest coaches in Bob Huggins.

