Health officials report 1,341 new cases of COVID-19, 7 additional deaths in W.Va.

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 1,341 new COVID-19 cases in the Mountain State Saturday.

It brings the total count to 80,177.

West Virginia has received 60,875 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. The state has administered 28,626 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

DHHR officials also reported 7 additional COVID-19 related deaths in the state Friday bringing the death count to 1,253.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 70-year old female from Jefferson County, a 68-year old female from Cabell County, a 91-year old male from Cabell County, an 87-year old male from Cabell County, a 66-year old female from Cabell County, a 63-year old male from Jefferson County, and a 77-year old female from Preston County.

“We offer our deepest condolences as our state grieves more losses due to COVID-19,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

DHHR officials said 24,629 cases are currently active.

According to data from DHHR, 686 patients are currently hospitalized. 188 patients are in ICU, and 79 patients are on ventilators.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (680), Berkeley (5,827), Boone (1,004), Braxton (257), Brooke (1,298), Cabell (4,923), Calhoun (122), Clay (246), Doddridge (233), Fayette (1,647), Gilmer (358), Grant (715), Greenbrier (1,335), Hampshire (923), Hancock (1,732), Hardy (711), Harrison (2,715), Jackson (1,085), Jefferson (2,212), Kanawha (8,277), Lewis (469), Lincoln (712), Logan (1,553), Marion (1,642), Marshall (1,869), Mason (963), McDowell (912), Mercer (2,561), Mineral (2,052), Mingo (1,364), Monongalia (5,034), Monroe (604), Morgan (605), Nicholas (616), Ohio (2,377), Pendleton (268), Pleasants (516), Pocahontas (337), Preston (1,539), Putnam (2,864), Raleigh (2,527), Randolph (1,060), Ritchie (316), Roane (281), Summers (401), Taylor (649), Tucker (306), Tyler (329), Upshur (811), Wayne (1,608), Webster (130), Wetzel (646), Wirt (202), Wood (4,656), Wyoming (1,098).

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.