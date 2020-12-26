MEC Football Teams Release Spring Schedules
Five-game regular season set to begin on March 13
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The MEC football teams have released their spring schedules.
The five-game regular season will begin on March 13. Schools will be separated in two divisions and each division winner will play in the MEC Championship in mid-April. Schedules from teams from our area can be seen below.
Fairmont State
March 13: at Wheeling University
March 20: vs. West Liberty
March 27: vs. Alderson Broaddus
April 3: at Notre Dame (OH)
April 10: at Frostburg State
Alderson Broaddus
March 13: at Frostburg State
March 20: vs. Wheeling University
March 27: at Fairmont State
April 3: vs. West Liberty
April 10: at Notre Dame (OH)
Glenville State
March 13: vs. UNC-Pembroke
March 20: at Charleston
March 27: vs. West Virginia State
April 3: at Concord
April 10: vs. West Virginia Wesleyan
West Virginia Wesleyan
TBD
Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.