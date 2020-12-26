MEC Football Teams Release Spring Schedules

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The MEC football teams have released their spring schedules.

The five-game regular season will begin on March 13. Schools will be separated in two divisions and each division winner will play in the MEC Championship in mid-April. Schedules from teams from our area can be seen below.

Fairmont State

March 13: at Wheeling University

March 20: vs. West Liberty

March 27: vs. Alderson Broaddus

April 3: at Notre Dame (OH)

April 10: at Frostburg State

Alderson Broaddus

March 13: at Frostburg State

March 20: vs. Wheeling University

March 27: at Fairmont State

April 3: vs. West Liberty

April 10: at Notre Dame (OH)

Glenville State

March 13: vs. UNC-Pembroke

March 20: at Charleston

March 27: vs. West Virginia State

April 3: at Concord

April 10: vs. West Virginia Wesleyan

West Virginia Wesleyan

TBD

