Musselman’s Hartman wins 2020 Kennedy & Curt Warner Awards

Fairmont Senior’s Michael is runner-up
Published: Dec. 25, 2020 at 11:11 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Musselman running back Blake Hartman is the 2020 recipient of the Kennedy Award for the best player in West Virginia & the Curt Warner Award for the state’s top running back.

He averaged 200 yards a game and rushed for nearly 1,700 yards with 30 touchdowns in just 8 games as a senior.

Hartman inked with Lehigh University on National Signing Day.

Fairmont Senior quarterback was the runner-up for the Kennedy Award, receiving two first place votes.

The Kent State signee received the House Award for the top quarterback in the state.

