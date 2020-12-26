Musselman’s Hartman wins 2020 Kennedy & Curt Warner Awards

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Musselman running back Blake Hartman is the 2020 recipient of the Kennedy Award for the best player in West Virginia & the Curt Warner Award for the state’s top running back.

He averaged 200 yards a game and rushed for nearly 1,700 yards with 30 touchdowns in just 8 games as a senior.

Hartman inked with Lehigh University on National Signing Day.

Officially a Mountain Hawk!! Excited for this next chapter. Thank you to everyone who has helped me get to this point 🤎💛🦅 pic.twitter.com/BRcKHESaiM — blake (@BlakeHartman6) December 16, 2020

Fairmont Senior quarterback was the runner-up for the Kennedy Award, receiving two first place votes.

The Kent State signee received the House Award for the top quarterback in the state.

