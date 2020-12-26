Advertisement

Spring Valley product Nester transferring from VA Tech to WVU

Offensive lineman started in 16 games in two years for the Hokies
Published: Dec. 25, 2020 at 9:06 PM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Spring Valley product Doug Nester is coming home.

The rising junior offensive lineman announced on Friday night that he will transfer from Virginia Tech to West Virginia.

He started in 16 games for the Hokies in two years, including 10 at right guard as a true freshman in 2019.

The 6-6 327 pound Huntington native was a 4-star recruit and originally committed to Ohio State, before flipping to VA Tech days before the early signing period in 2019.

Nester will team up with his former Timberwolf teammate Wyatt Milum up front. Milum, the 2020 Stydahar winner, inked with West Virginia on National Signing day. WVU will now boast the past three Stydahar winners in Nester (2018), Fairmont Senior’s Zach Frazier (2019) & Milum (2020).

