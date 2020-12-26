Advertisement

The Robinson Grand wraps up their virtual holiday concert series

(Madeline Edwards)
By Madeline Edwards
Published: Dec. 26, 2020 at 2:57 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center uploaded the last installment of their Ghostlight concert series.

Executive director of the center, Ryan tolley said the idea came after multiple local artists reached out asking if they could help this holiday season.

“It’s an exciting concept we devised that’s here at the Robinson Grand when it became very clear that we’d be unable to have in person events,” he said.

The concert series consists of five prerecorded performances by local artists with a talk back session at the end for performers to discuss their craft

The performances were released on the theaters Facebook page every Friday in December with a special edition on Christmas Eve.

From singers to dancers to musicians Tolley said that there was something for everyone to enjoy.

The series finished with a performance of John Denver’s, “Christmas for Cowboys” played on guitar and sung by Bridgeport musician, Nat Frederick.

