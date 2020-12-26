Advertisement

WVU Alum Campbell Signs with Calgary Stampede in Canadian Football League

Led Mountaineers with seven touchdown receptions last year
Published: Dec. 26, 2020 at 6:53 PM EST
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU alum George Campbell has signed with the Calgary Stampede in the Canadian Football League.

Campbell signed with the New York Jets as an undrafted free agent in May but was released in September. He was a graduate transfer at WVU last year after spending playing sparingly for three years at Florida State.

Last season, he led the Mountaineers and ranked sixth in the Big 12 with seven touchdown receptions and had a team second-best 469 receiving yards on 19 receptions.

