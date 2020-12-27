Arelene F. Ballard Queen, 89, of Nutter Fort, WV, passed away on Wednesday, December 23, 2020 in the Ruby Memorial Hospital.She was born in Weston, WV, on April 12, 1931, a daughter of the late Harry L. and Lena H. Martin Ballard.She was married to Minter A. Queen Jr., on July 22, 1955, who preceded her in death in 2009.She is survived by one brother-in-law, Arthur T. Queen of Baltimore, MD; and one sister-in-law, Wilma Brandenberg of Baltimore, MD; friends and caregiver for the last six years, April Spitznogle and husband Danny of Fairmont; and the Connie Frymier family, who became Arlene’s extended family, of Weston, WV.Mrs. Queen was an only child and the last surviving member of her immediate family.Arlene was a 1949 graduate of Washington Irving High School and a 1950 graduate of WV BusinessCollege. She was formerly a legal secretary with Deem Marstiller Law Firm and was employed by J. C.Penney Personal Finance Company.Arlene was a member of the First Baptist Church of Nutter Fort. She loved reading, researching ancient history, and genealogy on the internet. She was an animal lover and was active in animal rescue. She loved bird watching and enjoyed arts and crafts.Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort on Tuesday, December 29, 2020 from 12:00 to 1:00 p.m. where services will be held at the conclusion of the visitation with Reverend Don Fowler presiding. Interment will follow in the Weston Masonic Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Harrison County Humane Society, 2450 Saltwell Road, Shinnston, WV 26431.Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of AmosCarvelli Funeral Home.

