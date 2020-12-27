Arizona Transfer Young Eligible to Play in Liberty Bowl

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU senior safety Scottie Young has been granted eligibility by the NCAA to play in Thursday’s Liberty Bowl against Army.

Young made the announcement he intends to make his season debut on Twitter. He made 30 starts in three years at Arizona, totaling 157 tackles, 12 pass breakups, nine tackles for loss and five interceptions.

Young has yet to play this year for the Mountaineers due to his pending waiver. He transferred to WVU in May and still has one year of eligibility remaining.

The wait is over ! pic.twitter.com/P8lUsmL2Iu — scottie young (@_scottieoo) December 20, 2020

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.