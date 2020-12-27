Freda J. (Collins) Marquess age 89 of Wilson Ridge Road, Thornton passed away December 25, 2020 at her residence with her family by her side.She was born October 15, 1931 in Independence, WV the daughter of the late Jessie Ray Collins and Ada (Collins) Collins.Freda is survived by her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, great great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews: one sister; Nancy Goerilich of Morgantown.In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by: her spouse J. Kenneth Marques, 13 brothers and sisters.She worked at Forco Glass Co. Grafton, Grafton Apparel Co. of Grafton as a labor. She was a member of the Thornton United Methodist Church. Freda loved all her babies, was an avid reader, and sitting on her porch. She worked with the 4-H clubs, Bible School and enjoyed gardening and her flowers.There will be no funeral home visitation. A graveside service will be on Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Judith Flynn officiating. Internment will follow at the Haymond Cemetery.Online Condolences:www.donaldgfordfuneralhome.com

