Gary Lee Sprouse, 60, of Weston, departed this life on Tuesday, December 22, 2020, at J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown.He was born in Lewis County on August 20, 1960, a son of Bridgette Pauline Sprouse Horner.On his 22nd birthday, Gary married the love of his life, Jerene Mayette Woodson. Together they shared the joys of marriage for 38 years.Forever cherishing their memories of Gary are his mother, Bridgette Horner of Weston; wife, Jerene Sprouse of Weston; two children: Jennifer L. Felder and Gary A. Sprouse both of Weston; four grandchildren: Julius Church, Latrell Jones, Trapper Sprouse, and Ethan Wentzel; four siblings: Terry Sprouse and wife, Denise, of Westfield, and Sharon Coleman and husband, Danny, Shirley Horner, and Eugene Horner all of Weston; and several nieces and nephews.Gary was preceded in death by his step father whom he considered his dad, Richard Horner.While he attended Lewis County High School Gary worked at the Louie Glass Factory in Weston. After graduating in 1979, he continued his employment full time until the factory closed. If you knew Gary, you know he loved conversing and socializing with his friends and family. He was direct and never hesitated to let you know what he was thinking. Gary loved his grandchildren more than anything else and he cherished every moment he spent with them. When he wasn’t spending time with his grandchildren, Gary enjoyed hunting for deer in the Wild and Wonderful woods of West Virginia.In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made directly to Pat Boyle Funeral Home PO Box 569, Jane Lew, WV 26378, to aid with final expenses. Gary’s request for cremation has been honored at Pat Boyle Funeral Home’s On-Site Crematory. A Private Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date.We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Gary Lee Sprouse. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

