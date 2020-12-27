Advertisement

Health officials report 533 new cases of COVID-19, one additional death in W.Va.

Coronavirus in West Virginia
Coronavirus in West Virginia(AP Images)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2020 at 10:41 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 533 new COVID-19 cases in the Mountain State Sunday.

It brings the total count to 80,710.

West Virginia has received 60,875 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. The state has administered 29,675 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

DHHR officials also reported one additional COVID-19 related death in the state Sunday bringing the death count to 1,254.

DHHR has confirmed the death of a 90-year old female from Kanawha County.

“The continued loss of West Virginia lives weighs heavily on all of us, with the greatest sadness borne by family and friends,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “We extend our deepest sympathy.”

DHHR officials said 24,437 cases are currently active.

According to data from DHHR, 699 patients are currently hospitalized. 186 patients are in ICU, and 89 patients are on ventilators.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (693), Berkeley (5,901), Boone (1,005), Braxton (265), Brooke (1,305), Cabell (4,924), Calhoun (122), Clay (245), Doddridge (235), Fayette (1,657), Gilmer (372), Grant (732), Greenbrier (1,349), Hampshire (923), Hancock (1,740), Hardy (726), Harrison (2,746), Jackson (1,091), Jefferson (2,230), Kanawha (8,296), Lewis (467), Lincoln (713), Logan (1,554), Marion (1,664), Marshall (1,874), Mason (969), McDowell (925), Mercer (2,574), Mineral (2,057), Mingo (1,372), Monongalia (5,076), Monroe (604), Morgan (621), Nicholas (618), Ohio (2,389), Pendleton (274), Pleasants (531), Pocahontas (337), Preston (1,564), Putnam (2,869), Raleigh (2,532), Randolph (1,059), Ritchie (321), Roane (282), Summers (401), Taylor (651), Tucker (302), Tyler (331), Upshur (827), Wayne (1,615), Webster (131), Wetzel (654), Wirt (206), Wood (4,686), Wyoming (1,103).

