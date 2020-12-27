James “Jim” Jerome, 88, of Clarksburg, WV, passed away on Friday, December 25, 2020 at the Louis A Johnson Veterans Administration Hospital, following an extended illness.He was born in Wilsonburg, WV, on September 12, 1932, a son of the late Domenick and Mary DiScuillo Jerome.Mr. Jerome is survived by two sisters, Angelena “Angie” Smith of Clarksburg, WV; and Lena Medina of Spelter, WV; his caregivers, Diane Snell and husband Richard of Bridgeport, and Patrick Snell of Bridgeport; and niece Anita Seibert and husband Rich of Cincinnati. He also leaves behind 15 nieces and nephews, 38 great nieces and nephews, and many great great nieces and nephews all from various parts of the country, and close friends and neighbors. In addition to his parents, Mr. Jerome was preceded in death by his brothers, Anthony Jerome, John Jerome, Fred Jerome, and Domenick Jerome; his sisters, Sue Beverina, and Ann Thomas; brothers-in-law, William Beverina, Ray Thomas, Jesse Medina and Argel Smith; and sister-in-law, Alice Jerome.Jim was a graduate of Victory High School Class of 1950 and served our country as a veteran in the U.S. Army during the Germany Ocupation. He was a retired carpenter. He was a member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Clarksburg and the Local Carpenter’s Union. He loved farming, raising cows, gardening, and fishing. Above all Jim deeply loved his family and enjoyed passing on family traditions and sharing about the Jerome family history with his many nieces and nephews. He will be sadly missed by all of those who knew and loved him.Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street on Monday, December 28, 2020 from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. There will be a prayer vigil at 7:30 p.m. to conclude the visitation.A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 126 E. Pike Street, Clarksburg, WV, at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 29, 2020, with Father Casey Mahone as Celebrant.Interment will follow in the Holy Cross Cemetery, where full Military Graveside Rites will be accorded. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 150 S. Maple Avenue, Clarksburg, WV 26301.Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.