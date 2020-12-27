Advertisement

Kevin Corriveau’s Evening Forecast | December 26, 2020

Dangerous holiday storm hits the state and continues into Christmas
By Kevin Corriveau
Published: Dec. 26, 2020 at 10:43 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A nice weekend continues for the area as temperatures warm for Sunday up to the high 40′s. Clouds will be at bay too giving us plenty of sunshine tomorrow. It will be Monday that we see a change coming, That will come in the form of clouds on Monday with a chance of showers later in the evening. Tuesday will be looking nice as well with mostly clear conditions and then on Wednesday, the clouds are back. For a look ahead to New Years, it looks like it will be a rainy last day of the year

Tonight: Partly cloudy: 21

Sunday: Partly cloudy and warmer. High: 48

Monday: Mostly cloudy with the chance of rain into the evening. High: 44

Tuesday: Mostly sunny day and colder. High: 33

