Spring Valley’s Page Commits to WVU

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Spring Valley four star junior defensive lineman/tight end Corbin Page has committed to WVU.

Page is the first commit in the Mountaineers’ Class of 2022. He had nine Division I offers including Oregon, Virginia and Duke.

This year, he was named a second team all-state defensive lineman by the West Virginia Sportswriters Association. At tight end, he hauled in 10 catches for 145 yards and a touchdown.

Page is one of five Spring Valley products to play for the Mountaineers. He joins 2021 five-star offensive lineman commit Wyatt Milum, Virginia Tech offensive lineman transfer junior Doug Nestor, redshirt-freshman running back Owen Chafin and redshirt-freshman wide receiver Graeson Malashevich.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.