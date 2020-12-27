Sunday Night Forecast | December 27th 2020

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - We will see a low in the upper 30s headed into tomorrow, but our temperatures don’t warm up too much from there. Our high is in the low 40s, and there is a chance for isolated rain showers in the morning that may turn to isolated snow showers in the afternoon, especially in the high elevation areas. Not much accumulation is expected, but strong wind gusts will take place throughout the day. Tuesday will be a cold but clear day, with highs just above freezing but a chance to see plenty of sun. The cloud cover increases again Wednesday, and we warm up, with temperatures back in the upper 40s. However, precipitation begins Wednesday night into Thursday, and it sticks around for the remainder of the day. We see temperatures in the low 50s, and then the mid 50s on Friday, but the rain sticks around through Friday, and winds may gust up to 25 mph. That moisture hangs around into Saturday, and there is still a chance for isolated rain showers, which may turn to a mix of rain and snow in the higher elevation areas if temperatures drop low enough. Next week will be mild compared to what we felt last week, and all of our snow should melt off by mid-week.

Tonight: Cloudy with strong wind gusts and scattered showers headed into the morning. Low: 38

Monday: Morning showers bring in moisture that could cause some isolated rain and snow pop-up showers through the afternoon. High: 44

Tuesday: Cold but clear, we have a chance for sunshine before clouds return. High: 33

Wednesday: We warm up, but cloud cover builds through the day, and rain begins overnight. High: 50