WV National Guard Airman fatally injured on Sunday

West Virginia Air National Guard
West Virginia Air National Guard(167th Airlift Wing Twitter)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2020 at 10:57 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MARTINSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A West Virginia Air National Guard Airman was fatally injured during a mutual aid response call to a structure fire on Sunday, the West Virginia National Guard reports.

The airman was assigned to the 167th Airlift Wing in Martinsburg.

The name of the service member will not be released for 24 hours until the next of kin is notified.

Additional details will be provided as more information becomes available.

