WVU Eager to Take Field in Liberty Bowl Thursday vs. Army

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WDTV) - It will have been three and a half weeks on Thursday since WVU’s 36-point disappointing loss at No. 12 Iowa State.

But on New Year’s Eve, the Mountaineers have the chance to end 2020 on a positive note in the Liberty Bowl against Army. The Mountaineers and Black Knights are set to meet for the fourth-time ever and for the first time since 1961. Army leads the series 2-1.

The Black Knights have eye-popping numbers on both sides of the ball. On offense, Army runs the triple-option, which is based on misdirection running, sweeps and pitches. So far, it’s worked as the team ranks second in the nation averaging 281 yards on the ground per game. Defensively, Army is just as dominant also ranking second in the country allowing only 14 points and 271 yards per contest.

Army brings in a 9-2 record while WVU sits at 5-4 overall. Kickoff in Memphis is set for 4 p.m.

