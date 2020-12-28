Angela Marie Closson, 82, passed away on December 26, 2020 after a yearlong battle with lung cancer.Born October 31, 1938, a daughter of Albert A. and Mary J. Altovilla of Clarksburg, WV. She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas G. Closson. Angela is survived by her two sons, Thomas “Tony” A. Closson and his partner, Joyce Oliverio of Clarksburg, Robert G. Closson of Clarksburg, and daughter Nena M. Allevato and her husband Gregory of Myersville, MD. Angela is also survived by two dearly loved siblings, Pasco K. Altovilla and his wife, Linda, and Clara A. Altovilla, both of Clarksburg. Angie, known as “Nunny” by her family, will be missed by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.Nunny spent her last holiday surrounded by immediate family which included grandson, Jason Closson and his wife, Darcy, their 4 children; Annabelle, Rose, Blanche, and Estee, grandsons; Anthony “Tony” Allevato, Nicholas Allevato, Zachary Closson, and granddaughter, Julie Gruber and her husband, Michael.Angie, often referred to as “Peanut” by her friends and cousins while growing up on Harper Street, was a lifelong resident of Clarksburg. She was proud of her Italian heritage and the many contributions her family made in both the civic and political realms of the local area. Her favorite Bingo spots were the Knights of Columbus and the Clarksburg Senior Citizens Center where she enjoyed the fellowship of great friends. As a member of St. James Catholic Church in North View, she participated in many wonderful social events, and she was especially thankful for her prayer group friends, the Magnolias.Despite the worst of all years for her to endure, she found great joy in porch picnics with Pasco, Linda, and Albert, and Facetime meets with the grandbabies and family, and was forever grateful to her sister, Clara for her constant love and care.The Closson’s would like to extend their appreciation to Mike & Carol Lafferty and their entire family for all their love, support, and a lifetime of unwavering friendship. Without you and so many others, like Cindy Closson and Deidre Cox, this year would have been too much to bear. We are eternally grateful!In keeping with her wishes, Mrs. Closson will be cremated. A private ceremony will be determined at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Saint James Youth Group, 2107 Pride Ave., Clarksburg, WV, 26301.Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

