Annetta Bolyard, 77, of Bridgeport, passed away Monday morning, December 28, 2020, at Bridgeport Health Care Center. She was born in Grafton on March 8, 1943, a daughter of the late Adren and Violet Losh Gough. She is survived by her son, Jeffrey S. Bolyard and his wife Brenda of Bridgeport; her grandchildren, Ethan Bolyard and his wife Catherine of Wilmington, NC; Amelia Finley and her husband Jonathan of Cle Elum, WA; and Madeline Bolyard of Greenville, SC; five great-grandchildren, Isaac, Noah, Josiah, and Benjamin Bolyard of Wilmington, NC; and Paige Finley of Cle Elum, WA. Also surviving are sisters Rosetta Snow of Peoria, IL and Patty Irons of Farmington; and a brother, Ronald Gough and his wife Grace of Fairmont. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Fred Gough; sisters Martha Gurney and Bonetta Rutherford; and her former husband James Ray Bolyard. Annetta graduated from Grafton High School and worked on the assembly line of West Virginia Plastics – Baby World for over 30 years. She was Baptist by faith and attended Hebron Baptist, Beulah Baptist, and Galilean Baptist. She was a camper and counselor at Mission Farms Camp and continued a love and support for Christian camps and the Christian colleges of Cedarville University and Bob Jones University. She loved reading, tending her beautiful lawn and flowers, and spending time with her family. She was a loving mother and grandmother. The Family would like to give a special thanks to both Golden Harvest and Bridgeport Health Care Center for the wonderful care given to Annetta over the past 5 years. Condolences to the Bolyard Family may be left at burnsidefuneralhome.com Friends will be received at Burnside Funeral Home, 607 S. Virginia Avenue, Bridgeport, from 10 a.m. – 12 Noon on Thursday, December 31, 2020. A Graveside Service will follow the visitation and be held at Woodsdale Memorial Park, Grafton, at 12:30 p.m.

