Advertisement

Breonna Taylor sculpture vandalized in Oakland, Calif.

The ceramic bust is displayed in downtown Oakland with the phrase, “Say her name Breonna Taylor.”
The ceramic bust is displayed in downtown Oakland with the phrase, “Say her name Breonna Taylor.”(Source: KGO/CNN)
By KGO staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 2:12 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) - Police are investigating after a bust of Breonna Taylor installed earlier this month was vandalized.

The ceramic bust is displayed in downtown Oakland with the phrase, “Say her name Breonna Taylor.”

Police say a report was filed, and they are now investigating the vandalism.

The artist, Leo Carson, said he intends to repair the sculpture as soon as possible. He says the vandalism felt like an attack on Taylor and the Black Lives Matter movement.

Carson has set up a GoFundMe page to help pay the cost of the repair.

Taylor, a 26-year-old emergency room technician, was shot by police when officers entered her Louisville home in March.

Her death sparked anger and nationwide demonstrations.

Copyright 2020 KGO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Senior Airman Logan Young
Update: Senior Airman Logan Young was fatally injured in a fire ruled as arson, police offering reward for information
President Donald Trump has signed a $900 billion pandemic relief package that will deliver...
Trump signs massive measure funding government, COVID relief
Coronavirus in West Virginia
Health officials report 533 new cases of COVID-19, one additional death in W.Va.
Grandpa Miller drives snowmobile for the first time.
103 year-old man rides snowmobile for the first time
WV COVID-19
Health officials report 726 new cases of COVID-19, nine additional deaths in W.Va.

Latest News

Jase rings bell after completing his last chemotherapy treatment.
After 60 weeks, boy rings bell to signify the end of chemotherapy
Local musician releases album recorded during the pandemic
Local musician releases album recorded during the pandemic
Local musician releases album recorded during the pandemic
Local musician releases album recorded during the pandemic
The pandemic relief provisions include direct payments of $600 to Americans earning less than...
Trump reluctantly signs COVID aid bill with stimulus checks, sparks fresh fight in GOP