Carol Lee Ridenour, 82, of Fairmont, passed away on Sunday, December 27, 2020 at Pleasant Acres Christian Haven. She was born December 25, 1938, in Fairmont; a daughter of the late Frank Billingham and Pauline (Wiles) Wevner and her step-father, Henry Franklin Wevner. Carol was a homemaker; she graduated from Fairmont Sr High School. She was a member of Fourth Street Methodist Church and Diamond Street Methodist Church. She enjoyed taking drives with her husband Richard and working on puzzles. Carol is survived by her husband 56 years, Richard F. Ridenour of Fairmont; her son, Scott Allen Ridenour and his wife, Sandy of Fairmont; her daughter, Lora Lynn Graf and her husband, Jim of New Cumberland, WV; her grandchildren, Daniel Mounts, and Amanda Mounts and her husband Joseph, Austin, William, Amber, Jordon and Lynden Graf, Joseph Jr., Joe and Sierra Mounts; her brother, Frank Billingham of Morgantown; sister-in-law, Diane Malone and her husband, Dave of Smithtown. In addition to her parents, Carol was preceded in death by her sister-in-law, Nancy Ray. Family and friends are welcome to call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant St., Fairmont, on Wednesday from 1:00 – 7:00 pm, and on Thursday, December 31, 2020, from 10:00 a.m. until the service at 11:00 a.m., at the funeral home, with Pastor Jim Solomon officiating. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.carpenterandford.com.

