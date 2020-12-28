Deputy dragged by car, suspect arrested

JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A Jackson County deputy is in the hospital after being dragged by a vehicle.

Chief Deputy Ross Mellinger says a deputy was conducting a traffic stop that turned into a drug investigation. When the deputy tried to engage with the suspect, the suspect attempted to get back into their vehicle with the deputy trying to stop them.

The deputy was then dragged down the interstate, but managed to unlatch himself from the suspect’s car and help with the pursuit.

The suspect, 30 year old Devin Thornton of Columbus, was arrested in the Fairplain area and is being charged with attempted murder of an officer, malicious assault, fleeing, and possession with intent to deliver.

The deputy is in the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.