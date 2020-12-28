Advertisement

Deputy dragged by car, suspect arrested

A Jackson County deputy is in the hospital after being dragged by a vehicle.
A Jackson County deputy is in the hospital after being dragged by a vehicle.(AP)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2020 at 10:20 PM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A Jackson County deputy is in the hospital after being dragged by a vehicle.

Chief Deputy Ross Mellinger says a deputy was conducting a traffic stop that turned into a drug investigation. When the deputy tried to engage with the suspect, the suspect attempted to get back into their vehicle with the deputy trying to stop them.

The deputy was then dragged down the interstate, but managed to unlatch himself from the suspect’s car and help with the pursuit.

The suspect, 30 year old Devin Thornton of Columbus, was arrested in the Fairplain area and is being charged with attempted murder of an officer, malicious assault, fleeing, and possession with intent to deliver.

The deputy is in the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Senior Airman Logan Young
Update: Senior Airman Logan Young was fatally injured in a fire ruled as arson, police offering reward for information
President Donald Trump has signed a $900 billion pandemic relief package that will deliver...
Trump signs massive measure funding government, COVID relief
Coronavirus in West Virginia
Health officials report 533 new cases of COVID-19, one additional death in W.Va.
Grandpa Miller drives snowmobile for the first time.
103 year-old man rides snowmobile for the first time
Lisa Michelle Gonzales
Fairmont woman charged after police say her 4 children were living in unsafe conditions

Latest News

WV COVID-19
Health officials report 726 new cases of COVID-19, nine additional deaths in W.Va.
Anna Hamelin Full Forecast 12 27 2020 11 PM
Anna Hamelin Full Forecast 12 27 2020 11 PM
WVU Eager to Play Army in Liberty Bowl
WVU Eager to Play Army in Liberty Bowl
Senior Airman Logan Young
Update: Senior Airman Logan Young was fatally injured in a fire ruled as arson, police offering reward for information