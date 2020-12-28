Doris Arlene Carpenter, 85, of Fairmont passed away at her home on Saturday, December 26, 2020. She was born on November 22, 1935 in Fairmont the daughter of the late Clyde Anson and Bessie May Lake Carpenter. She was a graduate of East Fairmont High School. She was a dedicated Christian, Homemaker and Mother. Doris had a strong faith in Jesus and was filled with the Holy Spirit. She is survived by her loving husband of 64 years Walter Carpenter; one daughter Pamela Johnson and her husband John of Pleasant Valley; one sister Wilda Lucille Brady of Bunner Ridge; two special grandchildren Misty McDonald and her husband Chad and John “Tyler” Johnson; brothers-in-law Bill Carpenter and his wife Karen and George Robert “Bob” Carpenter and his wife Ava, both of Fairmont; sisters-in-law, Barbara Long of Fairmont and Dorothy Carpenter of Winfield; several caring neices and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sons Steven Lee Carpenter and David Allen Carpenter; five brothers Herman “Buck” Carpenter, Rev. Glen Carpenter, Wayman Marion Carpenter, Willis Carpenter and Leslie Carpenter: and three sisters Vanetta June Robe, Vivian May Coombs and Audra Venena Heston; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Rev. George David Carpenter and Mabel (Hawkins) Carpenter. Friends may call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home on Wednesday from 11a.m. to 1p.m. Services will be held on Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at 1 p.m. with Rev. Charles MacDonald officiating. Burial will follow at Hayhurst Cemetery on Bunner Ridge. Condolences may be left for the family at www.carpenterandford.com

