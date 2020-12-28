Advertisement

Health officials report 726 new cases of COVID-19, nine additional deaths in W.Va.

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 10:05 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 726 new COVID-19 cases in the Mountain State Monday.

It brings the total count to 81,436.

West Virginia has received 60,875 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. The state has administered 30,737 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

DHHR officials also reported nine additional COVID-19 related deaths in the state Monday bringing the death count to 1,263.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 80-year old male from Hampshire County, a 92-year old male from Cabell County, an 85-year old male from Monongalia County, an 89-year old female from Greenbrier County, a 45-year old male from Kanawha County, a 99-year old female from Cabell County, an 82-year old female from Kanawha County, an 80-year old male from Cabell County, and a 94-year old male from Hampshire County.

“As we continue to see COVID-19 cases increase, it is important for us to remember the brave men and women in health care who are on the front lines of this pandemic,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “These heroes take care of our loved ones and provide comfort in a time of great need. Our sincere sympathies are expressed to these family for their loss.”

DHHR officials said 24,273 cases are currently active.

According to data from DHHR, 720 patients are currently hospitalized. 200 patients are in ICU, and 91 patients are on ventilators.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (699), Berkeley (5,964), Boone (1,019), Braxton (275), Brooke (1,312), Cabell (4,945), Calhoun (124), Clay (252), Doddridge (236), Fayette (1,673), Gilmer (375), Grant (739), Greenbrier (1,368), Hampshire (926), Hancock (1,740), Hardy (734), Harrison (2,786), Jackson (1,110), Jefferson (2,249), Kanawha (8,360), Lewis (471), Lincoln (723), Logan (1,577), Marion (1,676), Marshall (1,891), Mason (980), McDowell (926), Mercer (2,622), Mineral (2,058), Mingo (1,379), Monongalia (5,110), Monroe (607), Morgan (629), Nicholas (628), Ohio (2,417), Pendleton (276), Pleasants (547), Pocahontas (338), Preston (1,586), Putnam (2,880), Raleigh (2,562), Randolph (1,054), Ritchie (328), Roane (283), Summers (406), Taylor (656), Tucker (303), Tyler (332), Upshur (836), Wayne (1,627), Webster (134), Wetzel (657), Wirt (210), Wood (4,735), Wyoming (1,106).

