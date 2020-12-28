Iris Joan Miller, 85 of Elkridge, MD, formerly of Webster Springs, passed away on Wednesday, December 23, 2020 in Sykesville. She was born August 14, 1935 in Kentucky to the late Walter and Hazel Gollihue Marcum. She was the only girl in a family of three children. She was a homemaker and an honorary member of the Dundalk Church of the Nazarene. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Bobbie Joe Miller, son Joey Allen Miller, and brother Eugene Marcum. She is survived by her daughter Joanie Metzger; daughter-in-law Jeannie Miller-Bologna; brother Alan (Shirley) Marcum; and five grandchildren Bobby Metzger, Jordan Metzger, Joseph Miller, Camden Miller, and Casey Miller. Friends may join the family for Graveside Services on Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Point Mountain Cemetery, Webster Springs, with Pastor Reggie Stewart officiating. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.doddreedfh.com. Dodd & Reed Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Miller family.

