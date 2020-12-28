Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | December 28, 2020

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The last week of 2020 starts out tolerable, albeit with some precipitation. A weak cold front approaches today, bringing some rain for the morning and afternoon. These showers will be isolated, with most happening in the mountains. Otherwise, expect mostly cloudy skies. Southwesterly air flow will keep us in the 40s today, although breezy winds, mostly in the mountains, will make temperatures feel cooler. Overnight, some rain is likely in the mountains, with maybe even some snow showers and light drizzle, which could make roads slippery. Not much accumulation is expected, however. The precipitation pushes out tomorrow morning, though, as high pressure pushes in. That same area of high pressure causes temperatures to dip to the 30s. Wednesday will be different, as highs reach into the upper-40s, as the HP system pushes east and low-pressure comes from the west. That same low-pressure system pushes in on Wednesday overnight into New Year’s Eve, bringing rain showers for the day, as well as highs in the low-50s. Even more rain is expected for New Year’s Day, as a second, stronger low pushes in. We’re still working out the details with this particular system, but essentially, if you are heading out for the New Year’s holiday, roads will be slick in many areas, so be careful if driving. We’ll keep you updated on what will happen for New Year’s.

Today: A weak cold front brings a few isolated rain showers to WV. Most of these will be in the mountains. Still, you might want to keep an umbrella near you. At least we’ll be mild. High: 44.

Tonight: Temperatures drop to the 20s, which might refreeze some roads. Additionally, remaining moisture in the mountains turns to snow and rain/snow mix, which, even though we won’t see much accumulation, will still make roads slippery. Low: 26.

Tuesday: High pressure will dry out any remaining precipitation in the morning, leading to skies clearing for the afternoon. More clouds come in overnight. Also, we’ll be cooler. High: 34.

Wednesday: We’ll see plenty of clouds pushing in, but southerly air flow will cause us to warm up to above-average highs. Overnight, however, rain starts pushing in. High: 50.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.