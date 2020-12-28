Lewis “Louie” Rexall Morris, Jr., 86, of Hornors Run Road, Shinnston, passed away on Sunday, December 27, 2020, in the West Virginia Veterans Nursing Facility. He was born in Fairmont on December 21, 1934, a son of the late Lewis R. Morris, Sr. and Ernestine “Dessie” Shackleford. He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Mary Lou Boilon Morris. Also surviving are his step-children, Steve Huff and his wife Cheryl, Fairmont; Larry Huff and his wife Karen, Mt. Clare; Shirley Harbert and her husband Gary, Lumberport; and Robin Huff, Shinnston; 5 step-grandchildren, Brian Huff; Risha Huff; Polly Harbert; Gary Harbert, Jr.; and Dustin Fisher; a step-great-granddaughter, Jaden Harbert; and numerous cousins. Louie was a graduate of Bridgeport High School and served in the US Army. He was a retired coal miner from Martinka Mine. He farmed all of his life, and enjoyed his cattle and ducks. He also enjoyed hunting and fishing. The family would also like to thank the staff of the West Virginia Veterans Nursing Facility for their excellent care and compassion. Condolences to the Morris Family may be left at burnsidefuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Louie’s memory can be made to Parkinson’s Foundation Mid-Atlantic Chapter Attn: Donor Services 200 SE 1st Street Suite 800 Miami, FL 33131 Friends will be received at Burnside Funeral Home, 607 S. Virginia Avenue, Bridgeport, from 10 a.m. – 12 Noon on Wednesday, December 30, 2020, where services will be held at 12 Noon with Pastor Orville Wright presiding. Interment will follow in Bridgeport Cemetery.

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.