Local musician releases album recorded during the pandemic

By Madeline Edwards
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 2:24 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Local musician took the pandemic as a time to focus on creating music.

Brian Cottrill spent his 2020 making “Megaphone Inside My Head,” a new rock album that he recorded in his studio with the help of other local musicians.

Cottrill said he started playing guitar when he was 12 and began writing songs as a teenager.

During the pandemic he was inspired to create music that was reminiscent of his love for late 70′s and early 80′s rock music.

Cottrill hoped to bring joy to listeners during this rough time.

“Music is a hobby that allows me to you know free my mind from the world, and anything that’s going on in the world like the pandemic. You know I’ve always been able to be a happy person because there is always a tune in my head,” he said.

Cottrill added, “Megaphone Inside My Head” was available on all music streaming platforms.

