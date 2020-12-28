Advertisement

Monday Night Forecast | December 28th 2020

Chances for scattered showers tomorrow, but we start to warm up later in the week.
By Anna Hamelin
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 6:20 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Monday Everyone!! It was a cloudy and damp day across the state today, but mild. Across our region, high pressure has been dominating which will help to stay stable for the next few days. Tonight we continue to see those clouds hold on with some of the white stuff in the mountain counties. Up to 1″ expected by morning with lows into the mid 20′s. As we roll into Tuesday, clouds give way and while it will be a mostly sunny day, temperatures will stay in the low 30′s as the daily high. Another nice day on Wednesday with the influence of high pressure and warming up to 50F. But that will be the last of the nice weather for 2020. Starting on Thursday we’ll start to see plenty of rain as a storm comes out of the Plains, bringing with it a soggy start to the New Year.

Tonight: Cloudy with a chance of snow overnight. Low: 24

Tuesday: Mostly clear and sunny. High: 44

Wednesday: More clouds and rain. High: 50

Thursday: A mostly rainy day. High: 49

Most Read

Senior Airman Logan Young
Update: Senior Airman Logan Young was fatally injured in a fire ruled as arson, police offering reward for information
President Donald Trump has signed a $900 billion pandemic relief package that will deliver...
Trump signs massive measure funding government, COVID relief
Coronavirus in West Virginia
Health officials report 533 new cases of COVID-19, one additional death in W.Va.
Grandpa Miller drives snowmobile for the first time.
103 year-old man rides snowmobile for the first time
WV COVID-19
Health officials report 726 new cases of COVID-19, nine additional deaths in W.Va.

Latest News

Hour-by-Hour Model showing conditions at 1 PM, December 28, 2020.
Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | December 28, 2020
2 Day
Sunday Night Forecast | December 27th 2020
Anna Hamelin Full Forecast 12 27 2020 11 PM
Anna Hamelin Full Forecast 12 27 2020 11 PM
Full Forecast 12 27 2020
Full Forecast 12 27 2020