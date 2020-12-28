Monday Night Forecast | December 28th 2020

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Monday Everyone!! It was a cloudy and damp day across the state today, but mild. Across our region, high pressure has been dominating which will help to stay stable for the next few days. Tonight we continue to see those clouds hold on with some of the white stuff in the mountain counties. Up to 1″ expected by morning with lows into the mid 20′s. As we roll into Tuesday, clouds give way and while it will be a mostly sunny day, temperatures will stay in the low 30′s as the daily high. Another nice day on Wednesday with the influence of high pressure and warming up to 50F. But that will be the last of the nice weather for 2020. Starting on Thursday we’ll start to see plenty of rain as a storm comes out of the Plains, bringing with it a soggy start to the New Year.

Tonight: Cloudy with a chance of snow overnight. Low: 24

Tuesday: Mostly clear and sunny. High: 44

Wednesday: More clouds and rain. High: 50

Thursday: A mostly rainy day. High: 49