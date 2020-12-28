Thomas James Dillon, 73 of Webster Springs passed away on Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at Webster County Memorial Hospital. He was born September 9, 1947 in Braxton County to the late Stanton Markle and Ruth Dillon. He was a former Chief of Police of Webster Springs, Town of Addison, and Terra Alta; a member of the Chief of Police Association and the NRA; liked collecting hats, cars, and guns, and was a jack of all trades.Tom is survived by his former wives Virgie Dillon and Judy Dillon; fiance’ Bonnie Mason; children Thomas James (Genny) Dillon, II, Eva M. Dillon, Renee (James) Woods, and Kenneth (Joann) Perrine; sisters Peggy (Danny) Layton and Debbie (Bryan) Moore; brothers Shannon (Jennifer) Markle and John (Tammy) Markle; 11 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and furry, four-legged best friend, Precious.In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brothers Danny Markle, Larry Markle, and Bob Jordan.Friends may join the family for a memorial visitation from 6-8 PM on Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at Dodd & Reed Funeral Home.Online condolences may be made to the family at www.doddreedfh.com.Dodd & Reed Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Dillon family.

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.