Advertisement

Thomas James Dillon

Thomas James Dillon
Thomas James Dillon(Thomas James Dillon)
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 11:09 AM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Thomas James Dillon, 73 of Webster Springs passed away on Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at Webster County Memorial Hospital. He was born September 9, 1947 in Braxton County to the late Stanton Markle and Ruth Dillon. He was a former Chief of Police of Webster Springs, Town of Addison, and Terra Alta; a member of the Chief of Police Association and the NRA; liked collecting hats, cars, and guns, and was a jack of all trades.Tom is survived by his former wives Virgie Dillon and Judy Dillon; fiance’ Bonnie Mason; children Thomas James (Genny) Dillon, II, Eva M. Dillon, Renee (James) Woods, and Kenneth (Joann) Perrine; sisters Peggy (Danny) Layton and Debbie (Bryan) Moore; brothers Shannon (Jennifer) Markle and John (Tammy) Markle; 11 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and furry, four-legged best friend, Precious.In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brothers Danny Markle, Larry Markle, and Bob Jordan.Friends may join the family for a memorial visitation from 6-8 PM on Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at Dodd & Reed Funeral Home.Online condolences may be made to the family at www.doddreedfh.com.Dodd & Reed Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Dillon family.

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Senior Airman Logan Young
Update: Senior Airman Logan Young was fatally injured in a fire ruled as arson, police offering reward for information
President Donald Trump has signed a $900 billion pandemic relief package that will deliver...
Trump signs massive measure funding government, COVID relief
Coronavirus in West Virginia
Health officials report 533 new cases of COVID-19, one additional death in W.Va.
Grandpa Miller drives snowmobile for the first time.
103 year-old man rides snowmobile for the first time
Lisa Michelle Gonzales
Fairmont woman charged after police say her 4 children were living in unsafe conditions

Latest News

Arelene F. Ballard Queen
Arelene F. Ballard Queen
Gary Lee Sprouse
Gary Lee Sprouse
Freda J. (Collins) Marquess
Freda J. (Collins) Marquess
James “Jim” Jerome
James “Jim” Jerome