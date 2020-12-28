Advertisement

Unemployment benefits are now extended for millions

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 6:24 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - With the President’s signature on the COVID-19 relief bill Sunday, unemployment benefits are now extended for millions of Americans.

Acting commissioner for Workforce West Virginia Scott Adkins says there are three major components.

The pandemic unemployment compensation for those eligible received up to 13 weeks of benefits, but expired this past Satuday. The extension will provide an additional 11 weeks and up to 24 weeks.

“If you are on puc, you don’t need to do anything at all, workforce will start making those payments, once the guidance is in place from the department of labor we will come back on and share additional information with ya, but just continue to do your weekly certifications as you normally would do,” said Adkins.

The second component is the federal pandemic unemployment compensation which provided $600 from March to July. Under this extension, those eligible could see 11 more weeks of $300 per week on top of what the normal weekly benefit amount is.

“If you’re receiving regular UI, and your maximum weekly benefit is $424, you’ll receive the $424 plus the $300,” Adkins said.

Lastly, the pandemic unemployment assistance for independent contractors and the self-employed will also receive an additional 11 weeks of the normal weekly benefit amount.

“Just to make sure so that everybody understands, if your benefits have exhausted, you don’t need to do anything at all other than to continue to file your weekly certifications on Sunday, workforce will send those payments to you,” Adkins continued.

Adkins says the pandemic unemployment compensation will be available this week until march of next year.

