Wisdom to Wealth- Dec. 28

John Halterman: Is it a smart decision to use your retirement portfolio to pay off a significant debt or to make a large purchase? The answer is going to be determined based upon how much portfolio principle you have relative to the annual income you need in retirement. As an example, if you need $50,000 a year, I would always suggest that you have at least 20 times that amount to be able to produce an income that is sustainable for the rest of your life. So in this situation, if you have less than a million dollars, you definitely do not want to pull from that portfolio or your going to jeopardize outliving your income. And then the second thing I would tell you is, anytime you can leverage someone else’s money, especially at the cheap rates we have today, I would take it every time. For more answers, call me or visit my website today.

