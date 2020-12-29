Advertisement

Biden criticizes pace of coronavirus vaccine rollout

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 4:20 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — President-elect Joe Biden criticized the Trump administration Tuesday for the pace of distributing COVID-19 vaccines, saying it is “falling far behind.”

Biden said “it’s gonna take years, not months, to vaccinate the American people” at the current pace.

He vowed to ramp up the current speed of vaccinations five to six times to 1 million shots a day, but acknowledged it “will still take months to have the majority of Americans vaccinated.”

The president-elect, who takes office Jan. 20, said he has directed his team to prepare a “much more aggressive effort to get things back on track.”

“I’m going to move heaven and earth to get us going in the right direction,” Biden said.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The pandemic relief provisions include direct payments of $600 to Americans earning less than...
House approves Trump’s $2K checks, sending to GOP-led Senate
Senior Airman Logan Young
Update: Senior Airman Logan Young was fatally injured in a fire ruled as arson, police offering reward for information
WV COVID-19
Health officials report 726 new cases of COVID-19, nine additional deaths in W.Va.
Workforce WV
Unemployment benefits are now extended for millions
A Jackson County deputy is in the hospital after being dragged by a vehicle.
Deputy dragged by car, suspect arrested

Latest News

In this Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, file photo, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, of...
Senate GOP blocks Democratic push for Trump’s $2,000 checks
Decision on $2K checks falls to Senate
Decision on $2K checks falls to Senate
Sandra Lindsay, left, a nurse at Long Island Jewish Medical Center, is inoculated with the...
‘Like a bathtub filling up’: Alabama is slammed by the virus
Alleged Trespasser
WVNRP asking for help identifying alleged trespasser