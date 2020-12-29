Charles Wesley “Buddy” Roush, 76, of Elkins passed away on Monday, December 28, 2020. He was born in Clarksburg on February 25, 1944, a son of the late Arlis and Gladys Moats Roush. Twice married, he was preceded in death by his first wife and mother of his children Dorothy “Dot” Roush. He is survived by his second wife, Pat Bonner Roush, whom he married on May 14, 2018. In addition to his wife, he is survived by three children; Steven Roush and his wife Tiffany of Wadsworth, OH; Mark Wildey and his wife Celeste of Jacksonville, FL; and Michelle Bishop and her husband Mike of Summersville, SC; two step-children, Nicole Aaron and her husband Jack of Baltimore, MD and Ted Balzano and his wife Jen of Westminster, MD; six grandchildren, Cory Bishop and his wife Nicole, Kyle Bishop and his wife Haley, Chelsie Kekete and her husband Chris, Kayla Roush, Zane Roush and C. J. Roush; three great-grandchildren, Jake, Noah and Campbell Bishop; one sister, Marilyn McGlothlin and her husband David of Wheeling, WV; one brother, Wayne Schrader and his wife Dorothy of Tucson, AZ; three cousins, Sue Ann Roush Boone and her husband Howard of West Milford, Brenda Roush Tolliver and her husband Kenny of Roanoke, WV, Sheila Roush Reed of Lost Creek; and several nieces and nephews. Mr. Roush was a graduate of Washington Irving High School, a United States Army Veteran and was a truck driver for Holland Trucking. He was also a member of the Elks Lodge Marietta, OH, VFW Parkersburg and “Trucker” Teamsters Union. Charlie loved boating on the Ohio River and camping in the mountains of West Virginia. He had his own Karaoke business called “Charlie’Okie”. In keeping with his wishes, Mr. Roush will be cremated. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

