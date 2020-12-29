Clarksburg VA Medical Center on safety stand down following leadership change

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The ongoing investigations and trial surrounding the Clarksburg VA Serial Killer Reta Mays has been the center of headlines throughout 2020 in our area.

Currently - the Clarksburg VA Medical Center where the murders took place is under security stand down, meaning they will only accept new patients in critical condition or with COVID-19.

This security stand down came alongside the announcement by VAMC staff of Barbara Forsha, the Deputy Director of the Pittsburgh VA Healthcare System. She will take over as acting director of the medical center on January 4th.

“There was a lack of leadership from the standpoint of the type of leadership that the VA needs to get the quality of care that our veterans deserve. That has finally been made. They moved people out. They will move people out continuously and bring in a crackpot leadership team as of the first of January,” said Senator Joe Manchin.

Senator Shelley Moore Capito called the change in leadership “absolutely necessary.”

“What happened at the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center was unacceptable, and we want to ensure that Veterans and families know we are determined to restore their trust in the facility,” said Stone. “Transparency and accountability are key principles at VA, and they will guide our efforts in this regard.”

But the VA leadership are long from the end of this chapter.

“I wanted them to know that from my committee, the Veterans Committee, a full-on investigation into how this was handled in Clarksburg to make sure no other VA has to go through it. VA hospital or center. It is ridiculous for us to have people who did not know what was going on or did not care what was going on and did not make changes that needed to be made. It was awful,” said Senator Manchin, discussing a call with VA staff on Christmas Eve.

Most of the families affected by the murders have settled their civil suits with the VA in October.

Currently, Mays is awaiting sentencing. In December her defense asked federal judge Thomas Kleeh for a delayed sentencing, citing coronavirus concerns at the North Central Regional Jail where Mays is held.

Both federal prosecutors and U.S. Attorney Bill Powell pushed back against these claims, calling for a continuation of the original February sentencing date.

