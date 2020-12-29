Franklin Richard “Frank” Mayle, age 75 of Beaumont Road, Grafton, WV passed away Thursday, December 24, 2020 at his residence with his wife by his side. He was born February 17, 1945 in Grafton, WV a son of the late Richard Ashburn Mayle and Ruth Alma (Decost) Mayle. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Connie L. (Grega) Mayle; three sons, Frank R. Mayle, Jr. and wife Sheryl of Grafton, Brian M. Mayle of Grafton, and Chris A. Mayle and wife Sherry of Belington; two granddaughters, Kali J. Mayle and Taylor N. Mayle-Garrett and husband Kory; four sisters, Jackie Parker, Kathleen Mayle, Luetta Mayle, and JoAnn Mayle all of Grafton; brother-in-law Jay Grega of Clarksburg; and also survived by several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Ercel Mayle; one sister, Dorothy Kennedy; sister-in-law Mary Lou Bosley; four brothers-in-law, J.C. Parker, Darl Mayle, Coy Mayle, and Andy Grega. Frank graduated from Grafton High School with the Class of 1963 and was a member of the National Honor Society. He worked for St. Regis Paper Company for 14 years. He began working at the Taylor County Senior Center in 1985 as bookkeeper and served in this position until he was hired by the Board of Directors as Executive Director in 1994. He also owned his own business of Franklin R. Mayle Accounting and Income Tax Service for over 30 plus years. Frank formerly attended the Calvary Baptist Church in Grafton. He enjoyed his family especially his granddaughters. The family will receive friends at the Donald G. Ford Funeral Home in Grafton on Thursday, December 31, 2020 from 12:00 to 2:00 p.m. At Frank’s request, he will then be cremated. Online Condolences: www.donaldgfordfuneralhome.com

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.