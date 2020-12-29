Advertisement

Free curbside Christmas tree recycling program offered in Morgantown

NBC29 File.
NBC29 File.
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 12:53 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The City of Morgantown announced that it is offering a free curbside Christmas tree recycling program for residents in the city.

Trees will be picked up Monday-Thursday in January. The city recommends scheduling pick-up on a day different than when trash runs so the tree will not be picked up accidentally by Republic Services.

Trees must be free of all decorations, including hooks, garland, tinsel, and lighting. Trees must not be placed in a bag or a trash can, but rather left loose for pick-up.

Up to 200 of the recycled trees collected by the Public Works Department will be donated to the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources to enhance the fish habitat in Cheat Lake, the city announced in a press release. Any additional trees collected will be chipped and used as mulch.

To schedule a tree pick-up on any Monday-Thursday in January, send an email to Erin Fullmer at efullmer@morgantownwv.gov or call the Public Works Department at 304-291-7469 with your name, phone number, address and day of desired pick-up.

