Health officials report 1,337 new cases of COVID-19, 21 additional deaths in W.Va.

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 1,337 new COVID-19 cases in the Mountain State Tuesday.

It brings the total count to 82,773.

West Virginia has received 72,175 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. The state has administered 34,474 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

DHHR officials also reported 21 additional COVID-19 related deaths in the state Tuesday bringing the death count to 1,284.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 90-year old male from Marshall County, a 74-year old male from Hancock County, a 71-year old male from Pendleton County, an 80-year old male from Greenbrier County, an 86-year old female from McDowell County, a 62-year old male from Marshall County, a 67-year old female from Greenbrier County, an 89-year old male from Cabell County, an 84-year old male from Tucker County, a 95-year old male from Monongalia County, a 91-year old male from Putnam County, an 80-year old female from Cabell County, an 81-year old female from Preston County, an 88-year old female from Greenbrier County, a 91-year old male from Monongalia County, an 80-year old female from Hancock County, a 93-year old female from Wyoming County, a 76-year old female from Monongalia County, an 81-year old female from Berkeley County, an 85-year old female from Hancock County, and an 81-year old female from Harrison County.

“Each loss is a heartbreak to a family and to our state,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “I urge you to remember your actions for safety result in saving the lives of your family, neighbors and friends.”

DHHR officials said 24,264 cases are currently active.

According to data from DHHR, 761 patients are currently hospitalized. 213 patients are in ICU, and 98 patients are on ventilators.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (710), Berkeley (6,045), Boone (1,031), Braxton (276), Brooke (1,357), Cabell (5,034), Calhoun (127), Clay (252), Doddridge (238), Fayette (1,689), Gilmer (386), Grant (748), Greenbrier (1,391), Hampshire (943), Hancock (1,801), Hardy (751), Harrison (2,844), Jackson (1,129), Jefferson (2,282), Kanawha (8,425), Lewis (486), Lincoln (729), Logan (1,598), Marion (1,725), Marshall (1,960), Mason (992), McDowell (932), Mercer (2,669), Mineral (2,067), Mingo (1,398), Monongalia (5,173), Monroe (613), Morgan (632), Nicholas (636), Ohio (2,452), Pendleton (283), Pleasants (556), Pocahontas (344), Preston (1,612), Putnam (2,898), Raleigh (2,609), Randolph (1,104), Ritchie (330), Roane (290), Summers (418), Taylor (667), Tucker (312), Tyler (346), Upshur (870), Wayne (1,656), Webster (143), Wetzel (671), Wirt (213), Wood (4,814), Wyoming (1,116).

