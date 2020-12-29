Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | December 29, 2020

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - It’s been a cloudy, chilly morning, with some areas of mountain precipitation, but we’ll dry out later this morning. An area of high pressure will bring cool but stable air into WV, giving us partly clear skies in the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid-30s. Heading into tonight, we’ll cool back down to the 20s and more clouds rolling from the west. We then warm up big time tomorrow, reaching the low-50s, as southerly air flow brings warm air into WV. Skies will still be cloudy, but Wednesday afternoon will be dry. Overnight, however, things change, as a cold front from out west slides right into WV for New Year’s Eve, bringing plenty of rain showers for the day. More rain comes for the start of 2021, as another low-pressure system sweeps into our region. Some patches of rain on both days will be heavy, making roads slick, so be careful if traveling to celebrate the New Year. On the bright side, Friday will involve the highest temperatures of the week, in the upper-50s. Thereafter, we’ll see some more showers for the weekend, as well as cooler temperatures.

Today: It’s a little chilly, with highs in the 30s, but at least we’ll be dry. Skies will clear out in the afternoon, then more come tonight. High: 35.

Tonight: High-level clouds push from the west tonight. Temperatures drop to the 20s. Low: 26.

Wednesday: Plenty more clouds than on Tuesday, but southerly airflow brings plenty of warm air into WV. High: 50.

Thursday: Rain pushes through WV for the day, leading to a wet commute. The positioning of the frontal boundary that brings rain will dictate how warm the day gets, but we’ll likely be in the 40s. High: 44.

