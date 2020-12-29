Advertisement

No. 9 WVU looks to continue developing youth in final game of 2020

Mountaineers host Huskies at 2 p.m. on Tuesday
Jalen Bridges
Jalen Bridges(wdtv)
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 7:06 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Newly re-ranked No. 9 West Virginia will host Northeastern in its final game of 2020 on Tuesday at the Coliseum.

The Huskies replaced Buffalo who had to cancel due to COVID-19 issues within their program.

Northeastern is 1-4 but two of their four losses have come by six points or less against Syracuse and Old Dominion.

Most recently, they fell to Georgia on Tuesday, Dec. 22, 76-58. They are paced by 17 points and nearly 6 assists per game from sophomore guard Tyson Walker.

WVU will look to move on from its 14 point loss to No. 3 Kansas last week and end 2020 on the winning side. Head coach Bob Huggins hopes to play a lot guys on Tuesday to continue to develop the depth that the Mountaineers will need moving forward.

