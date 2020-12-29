ONLY ON 5 NEWS: City recognizes first responders

Advertisement

City recognizes first responders involved in councilman’s rescue
By Jasmin Adous
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 6:33 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Multiple first responders were honored in front of the Clarksburg City Hall on Tuesday.

A police officer along with other first responders were recognized for saving Councilman Jim Malfregeot’s life.

Patrolman Evan Foster was on the scene.

“We had received a call for a suspicious person. While responding some other witnesses stated that he may have been armed. As we approached the individual, he began to flee from us. At this point, we decided we need to find this guy and figure out what’s going on,” said Foster.

The councilman was shot outside of his home by 32-year-old Antonio Dejesus from Wilmington, Delaware.

Dejesus then highjacked the councilman’s wife’s vehicle. Both Malfrejeot’s wife and her mother were inside.

“As he was fleeing, he ducked into the residences on east main street and I, myself went behind the residences down the alley to cut him off when I heard gunshots,” Foster said.

Foster remembers the scene like it was yesterday.

“I looked to my right and there was councilman malfregeot on his porch so I then quickly assessed the situation as quickly as I can and began lifesaving measures,” continued Foster.

He is now one of the individuals honored.

“People say, you know, ‘you’re a hero’ I say, ‘I’m just doing my job.”

Malfregeot unveiled his “If you see something, say something” campaign earlier this month. Police Chief Mark Kiddy stresses to call 911 no matter how insignificant you may think the situation is.

