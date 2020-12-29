Toni Roush Shreves, 66, of Clarkburg, WV, passed away on Monday, December 28, 2020 at her residence, surrounded by her family, after a courageous battle following a tragic accident. She was born in Clarksburg, WV, on May 24, 1954 a daughter of the late Paul Nick and Rose Ellen Goots Roush. She was married on October 19, 1985 to Terry B. Shreves who preceded her in death on September 28, 2019. Toni is survived by four children, Terry B. Shreves II and wife Charly of Weston, Rachel Duffelmeyer and husband Bill of West Union, Jessica L. Shreves of Clarksburg, and Zachary K. Shreves and wife Meagan of Clarksburg; five grandchildren, Gage Knight, Brody Shreves, Brent Shreves, Cecilia Buffey and Annaliese Duffelmeyer; her sister, Kim Carbacio and husband Kevin of Bridgeport; as well as nephew, Nick Carbacio of Dallas, TX and niece, Kasie Waxman of Denver, Colorado; brothers-in-law, Kevin Shreves of Texas, Barry Shreves and wife Anna and their two children, Christopher and Andrew Shreves of Nutter Fort. She is also survived by her companion, Mairtin Carleton of Clarksburg. Toni was a member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. She was a graduate of Notre Dame High School Class of 1972 and received an associate’s degree from West Virginia Business College. She formerly was Executive Vice President of Sales for Clarksburg Casket Company until their closing and was a salesclerk for Elder-Beerman. Family will receive friends at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort, on Wednesday, December 30, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 126 E. Pike Street, Clarksburg, on Thursday, December 31, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. with Father Casey Mahone as celebrant. Interment will follow in Stonewall Park Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.